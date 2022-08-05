Sky Sports launch 2 for 1 football-only package deal for 2022-23 Premier League season

Sky Sports will be showing some top matches all through the new Premier League campaign

The 20 Premier League teams are gearing up for the 2022-23 season to get underway. Players, coaches and fans alike will be eager to get the new campaign up and running. The season will commence on Friday August 5 when Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

That match will be the first of 128 Premier League games to be broadcast live on Sky Sports across the next year.

In an effort to entice new customers, the broadcaster has launched a new £18 a month 2-for-1 offer that gives access to the channels Sky Sports Premier and Sky Sports Football.

Another, more comprehensive, 'Complete Sky Sports' deal is also available from £25 a month. Both can be viewed and bought at www.sky.com/deals

Here, GOAL takes a look at how you can watch the Premier League on Sky Sports.

How to watch the 2022-23 season on Sky Sports

You can watch Sky Sports with a Sky TV box if you subscribe to a relevant package in the United Kingdom.

Sky boxes use an internet connection, depending on the speed of your home broadband, otherwise a satellite dish can be used.

You can watch the Premier League on channels such as Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football.

The aforementioned pre-season offer is available at www.sky.com/deals

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

Sky Sports will also have match highlights of every Premier League game that you can watch for free on their website, app, and their YouTube channel, where they will be available to watch shortly after the end of each match.

Which Premier League games will Sky Sports be showing in 2022/23?

Overall, Sky Sports will have 128 matches through the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Their coverage will start with a Friday evening match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Then, Sky Sports will be there as Everton take on Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday August 6.

The first Super Sunday of the new campaign will see Brighton take on Manchester United at Old Trafford, followed later in the day by champions Manchester City's clash against West Ham in London.

The following week will see Brentford host Manchester United at 5.30pm on Saturday August 13, then on Sunday newly-promoted Nottingham Forest will welcome West Ham and the weekend will be rounded off with a London derby as Chelsea welcome Tottenham to Stamford Bridge.

On Monday August 15, Liverpool will welcome Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace to Anfield to conclude the second round of fixtures.