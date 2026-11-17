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A second friendly in Singapore for Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil.

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Three days after scoring twice in the 3-2 defeat to Japan, Vinicius hits a hat-trick against the hosts.

The Real Madrid forward opens the scoring in the ninth minute, doubles Brazil's lead in the 15th and completes his hat-trick in the 21st.

In the 31st minute, Endrick, monitored by Milan and Roma ahead of the next winter transfer window, scores from an Estevao assist. VAR then rules out an Estevao goal in the 42nd minute.

Brazil lead 0-4 at the break.

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After the break, Estevao makes it 0-5 in the 51st minute.

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Unlike last time, the Roma and Inter full-backs Wesley and Carlos Augusto start on the bench alongside Bento, Alisson, Allan Elias, Andre, Andrey Santos, Arthur Dias, Cunha, Gabriel Bontempo, Marlon Gomes, Pedro Morisco and Vitor Reis.

Ancelotti names the starting line-up (4-3-3): Perri; Vanderson, Jonathan Jesus, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Bruno Guimaraes, Joao Gomes, Ryan; Estevao, Endrick, Vinicius.

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With half an hour left, Brazil make their first substitutions: Gabriel, Bruno Guimaraes, Joao Gomes and Vinicius Junior make way respectively for Vitor Reis, Marlon Gomes, Gabriel Bontempo and Allan Elias.

Allan Elias then sets up Ryan for 0-6 in the 65th minute.

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Arthur Dias and Alisson replace Jonathan Jesus and Estevao in the 70th minute.

Suhaimi's own goal makes it 0-7 in the 74th minute.

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Andre then replaces Rayan in the 81st minute.

Francesco Mauri took his place on the bench instead of Ancelotti, whom he assists. Ancelotti was sent off for protesting late in the match against Japan, as was Barcelona forward Raphinha.

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Francesco Mauri later said at a press conference: "Yesterday Vinicius spoke frankly, admitting that he is going through a difficult period at his club. We have several important players here and Vini is one of them. His attitude was fantastic. As we had said before the game, the focus had to be not on the quality of the opposition, but on giving everything we could".

"Rayan made a significant contribution in midfield, both with and without the ball. When we have possession, he provides great depth; when we don’t, he presses the opposition full-back, allowing Vini to stay further forward. We are very pleased with his performance. He is an extremely important player. He had already shown that at the World Cup and will continue to improve, thanks in part to his tactical intelligence".

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"We have four matches scheduled between March and June. It is possible that two of them will be against European teams".