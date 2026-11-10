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Simone Inzaghi Al-HilalGetty Images
Yosua Arya

Simone Inzaghi set for blockbuster exit as former Inter boss decides to leave Al-Hilal at end of season

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Simone Inzaghi will leave Al Hilal when his lucrative contract expires at the end of the current season. The Italian manager is expected to depart Saudi Arabia this summer, sparking intense speculation regarding a potential return to Serie A or a switch to the Premier League.

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Inzaghi calls time on Saudi adventure

Inzaghi has made the definitive decision to leave Al Hilal when his current contract expires. The Italian manager will officially depart at the end of the season, bringing his lucrative spell in Saudi Arabia to a close. According to Nicolo Schira, the former Inter and Lazio coach has decided he will not sign an extension with the Riyadh-based club.

His current agreement runs until June and is reportedly worth a staggering €26 million a year. Inzaghi moved to the Middle East in the summer of 2025. He joined Al Hilal just days after suffering defeat in the Champions League final during his time at Inter.

A mixed spell in the Middle East

Inzaghi's tenure in Saudi Arabia has ultimately been a period of contrasting fortunes. He tasted domestic success by lifting the King’s Cup during his first campaign in charge of the squad.

However, ultimate league glory slipped through his fingers in agonising fashion. Al Hilal narrowly missed out on the league title on the final day of last season, losing the coveted crown to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

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Despite that title heartbreak, Inzaghi still oversaw a remarkable run of consistent form. He guided Al Hilal on an impressive 47-match unbeaten streak across all competitions before NEOM finally ended that incredible sequence in September.

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Historic success in Serie A

The Italian tactician built a formidable managerial reputation before moving to the Middle East. He is highly regarded in his homeland after incredibly successful spells in charge of both Lazio and Inter.

During his time in Milan, Inzaghi delivered a prestigious Scudetto to the San Siro faithful. He also secured two Coppa Italia titles and three Supercoppa Italiana trophies while managing Inter in a period of sustained domestic dominance.

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His tactical acumen also translated seamlessly to the European stage. Inzaghi famously guided Inter to two Champions League finals, establishing himself as one of the elite coaches in world football before his move to Saudi Arabia.

Elite clubs monitor Inzaghi situation

Inzaghi's impending availability will inevitably trigger widespread discussions regarding an imminent return to Italian football. Several top clubs are likely to closely monitor his contract situation over the coming months.

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Reports earlier in October suggested that both Juventus and Napoli could emerge as potential destinations for the accomplished coach. A high-profile move to either club would represent a massive return to the Serie A spotlight.

However, his managerial future may not necessarily lie in Italy. There is also reported interest from the Premier League, meaning Inzaghi will have no shortage of exciting options when he officially departs Al Hilal this June.

Written byYosua Arya

News Writer

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.

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