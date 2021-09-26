Simon scores as Nantes lose to Ekitike's Reims

The Super Eagles winger opened his season for the Yellow House in Sunday’s defeat to the Red and Whites

Moses Simon scored his first Ligue 1 goal of the 2021-22 campaign as Nantes suffered a 3-1 defeat to Reims.

The Nigeria international has been in fine form for the Yellow House since the start of the season, nevertheless, he failed to find the net.

Against the Red and Whites, he opened this term’s account but Antoine Kombouare’s men returned home with heads bowed low.

Following back to back triumphs over Angers and Brest, Nantes travelled to the Stade Auguste Delaune on the back of a 2-1 loss to Lille.

As expected, the fixture got off to a flying start but chances were very few.

Nantes had the best opportunity to score in the first 45 minutes but Pedro Chirivella’s shot from outside the area could not get past goalkeeper Pedrag Rajkovic. Instead, the ball hit the back of a Reims defender on its path to goal.

Reims stepped up their game in the second half and deservedly took the lead in the 50th minute when Thomas Foket met Alexis Flips' corner kick to head past goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

That lead lasted for just 10 minutes as Simon restored parity after evading numerous challenges inside the area to fire into the bottom left corner of Rajkovic.

Oscar Garcia’s team regained their lead through substitute Hugo Ekitike in the 72nd minute – finding space at the near post to sweep the ball past Lafont.

The French teenager of Cameroonian origin capped an impressive showing with his brace six minutes later to give Reims a two-goal advantage.

Despite putting up several attacking displays, Nantes could not launch a comeback as they suffered their third league defeat of the ongoing season.

Simon was in action from start to finish alongside Cameroon's Jean-Charles Castelletto and Mali's Charles Traore.

Ghana's Osman Bukari was introduced for Nicolas Pallois in the 79th minute, while Kalifa Coulibaly was subbed on for Randal Kolo Muani 10 minutes from full time.

Following this loss, Nantes occupy ninth position having accrued 10 points from eight matches. They would be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Troyes on October 3.