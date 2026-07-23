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Similar to Núñez: a dark fate awaits Yassine Bono at Al-Hilal!

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Y. Bounou
D. Nunez
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Morocco
Uruguay
Saudi Arabia

What awaits the Moroccan goalkeeper?

Speculation over Yassine Bounou's future at Al-Hilal has ramped up in the past few hours, with fresh reports suggesting the Morocco goalkeeper could be on his way out of the Saudi club.

Al-Hilal are pressing on with their summer business. They have struck a deal with West Ham United for Dutch winger Summerville, whose move will be confirmed within 48 hours.

Read also: A meeting that cuts short the holiday: the secret behind Ronaldo's surprise appearance at Al-Nassr's camp

Media figure Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel, who is close to Al-Hilal, confirmed the club's management are seriously weighing up whether to drop Bounou from the domestic list and lean on local goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

Bounou's role would then be restricted to the AFC Champions League Elite, Al-Muraisel explained. Should the Moroccan refuse, the club will release him permanently this summer.

The move would open up a domestic-list place for Summerville and the club's other foreign players across the new season, leaving Bounou facing a bleak future.

It mirrors the case of Uruguay's Darwin Nunez, who was cut from the domestic list midway through last season and confined to the Asian competition.


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