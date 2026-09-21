Simeone breaks down the walls of hostility and sums up Barcelona's season in two words

Barcelona's strong start to the season has won admiration from an unlikely source. Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has called the Catalans "the best", a verdict that captures the level Hansi Flick's men have shown through the opening weeks.

Speaking to ESPN about Barcelona's form, Simeone said: "They are the best." The praise carries weight from a coach who has faced them so often in La Liga and the Champions League.

Few know better than Simeone how tough it is to play Barcelona. He has met the Catalans countless times across his years at Atletico, and beaten them more than once.

Atletico locked horns with Barcelona in official competition until recently, which lends the Argentine's assessment extra authority.

His words land with Barcelona sitting top of the table on 21 points. Flick's side have imposed their style and racked up results since the campaign kicked off.

The real test still lies ahead. Barcelona must sustain this rhythm through a congested fixture list and mounting competition for the trophies. A fast start breeds confidence, but consistency and their nerve in the big matches will decide how far they go by May.