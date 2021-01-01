Simba SC appoint Nienov as goalkeeper coach, Manara claims Bruce interest

The Brazilian arrives as a replacement to Mohamed as Wekundu wa Msimbazi are set to appoint a new head coach

champions Simba SC have confirmed the appointment of Milton Nienov as their new goalkeeper coach as Haji Manara claims manager Steve Bruce's interest in the top job.

The Brazilian is coming to fill the void that was left by Muharami Mohamed who parted ways with the club after suffering two consecutive defeats to Polisi Tanzania and Ruvu Shooting.

“Nienov is our new goalkeeper coach,” Simba announced on Saturday. “He is going to make sure our goalkeepers improve and become even better.

More teams

“Nienov has been at , , Super Eagles, FC of and Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama, Sports Club Recife and Figueirense of .”

Simba are yet to confirm Sven Vandenbroeck’s successor but their spokesperson Manara has alleged even Bruce was interested. He adds that former manager Sven Goran Erikson 'spoke' about the club.

“Who is that coach who would not want to be at the helm of Simba? Simba boast of a budget that is over TSh6 billion per year,” claimed Manara in an interview with Azam TV.

““With all that at Simba who would not want to coach such a club. I have been told even a coach who is handling a local team has applied but I do not know who that is.

“Do you know how much a coach at Simba is paid? Add all the salaries for Eastern African coaches and double by five.

“Sven Goran Erikson has talked about Simba and Bruce has also talked with an interest. Just look at Bruce’s salaries and see how much we pay our coaches.”

The outspoken official stated Wekundu wa Msimbazi are not going to surrender the league title to any opponent.

“Focus number one is on the league triumph,” he added. “There are people who think that by the fact Simba are bringing quality players with the experience, we are going to forget about the local tournament. Never.

“The league is our focus. There is target number one and focus number one and the focus number one is the Tanzanian championship which we are not going to surrender to anyone.”

He conceded the club are not in a position to win the African premier club competition where they are already in the group stage.

Article continues below

“Let us not lie to ourselves, Simba will not win the Champions League but we are not going to surrender the local trophy for anyone,” Manara concluded. “We are going to win the league until 2030 when we shall then decide who to give it to either to Azam FC or Namungo FC.

“We will focus on the Champions League, yes but it does not mean that we are not interested in the Premier League.”

Simba have organised a Super Cup tournament which will start on January 27 that will be graced by Al-Hilal and .