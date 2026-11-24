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Signs of a tactical disagreement are emerging at Real Madrid, after Arda Güler's wish to settle on his position on the pitch clashed with the vision of José Mourinho, who is looking to use the young Turkish player's abilities in different roles, even if that means moving him away from the area where he prefers to operate. It raises questions about the future of his role in the Portuguese coach's plans.

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According to Foot MercatoFoot Mercato, Güler has told Mourinho directly that he isn't comfortable playing deeper in midfield. The coach has at times used him in a role that carries more responsibility for build-up play and defensive cover, much like the jobs Bernardo Silva or Eduardo Camavinga do, even though the player prefers to operate further forward.

The disagreement comes as Güler enjoys an impressive spell at Real Madrid. In recent weeks he has strengthened his place in the squad, moving ahead of Brahim Díaz and Endrick in the pecking order, though he still sits behind indispensable starters such as Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham. His rise shows Mourinho's faith in his potential. It also leaves him needing to adapt to the coach's demands.

The Turkey international prefers to play on the right, where he can cut inside onto his left foot, dictate the tempo of attacks and create chances. He'd rather not drift away from attacking areas to take on defensive duties that ask him to press and win the ball back.

Out there, Güler has more freedom to show off his technique and move between the lines, which suits his playmaking qualities and his knack for threatening the opposition goal directly.

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Mourinho, though, doesn't appear willing to confine him to a single position. He sees the player's versatility as an asset that can bring balance to the team, particularly as he needs to share out roles between his attackers and midfielders.

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The Portuguese coach believes Güler's ability to carry out different tasks gives him extra options in his line-up and helps him handle the varying demands of each match.

That was clear in the closing minutes against Celta Vigo, when Güler played in a deeper midfield role alongside Bellingham in a distinctly attacking line-up.

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The role may differ from his preferred position, but the choice worked on the pitch. It also gave Mourinho a practical example of how he can use the Turkish player away from the right flank.