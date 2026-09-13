Signing of the season: Rodri forces Flick to adjust Barcelona's plan

Clubs assess their new signings and departures as soon as the summer transfer window closes, in order to gauge the extent to which their objectives of raising the team's competitive level have been achieved.

For Barcelona, the sense is one of complete success in strengthening the various positions, both on a sporting and a personal level. The new arrivals bring quality and good dynamism as well as a positive atmosphere inside the dressing room, a pivotal element in the philosophy of coach Hansi Flick and the club.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the Rodri deal ranks among the most notable successes. This position was not a top priority, yet the technical committee headed by Deco proved the value of caution and vigilance in the market, seizing such opportunities to reinforce the team and depriving a direct rival of the very piece it most needed to complete its lineup.

Barcelona settled the battle by signing the best player at the last World Cup and the Ballon d'Or winner for a transfer fee ranging between 60 and 70 million, an amount far below his true market value. That is a major achievement.

To compensate for Rodri, Manchester City spent 250 million to sign Elliot Anderson and Ayoub Bouaddi, bearing in mind that the player's desire and priority to join Barcelona smoothed the negotiations.

What will Rodri bring to Barcelona?

His presence in the lineup markedly raises the quality, competitiveness, winning mentality and technical strength. As the best in the world in his position, he boasts an innate talent for choosing the number of touches according to the requirements of the attack, controlling the timing and the appropriate speed or slowing the play with spontaneity, instinct and fluidity.

Excellent and inventive in all directions, Rodri's vision for the game is always geared towards the areas that allow lines to be broken, penetration to be made and the opponent's goal to be reached.

Patience defines him when he changes the direction of play, seeking without haste to scatter and weaken the opponent's defence.

Thanks to his clear command of his zone, he breaks up compact blocks with great ease. That matters enormously, because Barcelona are always in the opponent's half and impose their dominance against defensively compact teams.

Rodri's arrival forced coach Hansi Flick to adjust his system slightly, combining the 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 formations during matches. Rodri needs to play alone most of the time in front of the defensive line and control the central area to get the best out of himself.

As a result, Pedri, Fermin, Olmo, Gavi and Bernal now play as attacking midfielders. Pedri makes a greater presence inside the box and reaches the finishing race, while Fermin combines the role of the right-sided midfielder with playing behind the striker, the same role played by Olmo and Gavi.

Frenkie de Jong is the one most affected by Rodri's arrival because of his specific role, but everyone integrates completely with Rodri thanks to their generosity, solidarity and preference for the team's interest over individual interests.

With Rodri, the team also gains strength in covering and recovering the ball without haste in defensive situations. He anticipates and wins back balls, can feature as a centre-back when necessary, advances to take part in the attack, strikes powerfully and accurately, and dominates aerial balls in both boxes.

Sitting within a group of players who help him extract his maximum energy is a privilege for Rodri, while "balance" is the ideal word for him. He shows calmness and composure in transitions without slowness in execution. On the contrary, he enhances the fluidity of the play.

His leadership personality stands out, making him a creative, demanding and persuasive leader on the pitch. He may prove the direct extension of the coach on the field and inside the dressing room, drawing on his experience in big occasions.

The level of quality and competitiveness in the team has risen accordingly, making it more respected and imposing in all competitions.



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