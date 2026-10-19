Media figure Ahmed Shobier has lifted the lid on the relationship between Al-Ahly boss Houcine Ammouta and the club's supporters, revealing the Moroccan's plan for the weeks ahead.

Shobier told a radio station on Monday: "How does Ammouta think about fielding the players? In the league and the Egypt Cup he will play almost with the first-choice line-up, while in the Rabita he will give the opportunity to a number of players who do not feature much, and in the Confederation he will give the chance to those who deserve to be there and have a place, but in the Premier League he will keep the starting group fixed and there will be no rotation."

The former Al-Ahly goalkeeper went on: "Houcine Ammouta is going through a crisis with the Al-Ahly supporters, which is that he wins the matches but the crowd is not satisfied."



He added: "I am talking about 8 matches, a draw in only one match, and yet you feel that people are not happy. By the count of results this is wonderful, by the count of performance the matter does not please the supporters, and the Al-Ahly crowd always likes its team to play beautiful football."







