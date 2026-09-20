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imago-sport-1009493857.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Shocking decision: the Federal Court upholds Ramadan Sobhi's suspension

R. Sobhi
Pyramids FC
Egypt
Premier League
Egypt

Is his relationship with football over?

The Swiss Federal Court today rejected Pyramids player Ramadan Sobhi's appeal against a four-year ban for tampering with a doping sample.

The ruling means Sobhi cannot take part in any football-related activity until 2029.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport had handed Sobhi the four-year ban in November 2025 for tampering with his doping sample.

Last June, Sobhi lodged an appeal against that decision in a bid to reduce the penalty.

His contract with Pyramids runs until 2028, but the doping crisis and the ban have left it suspended for the duration of the penalty.

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