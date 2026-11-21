Zinedine Zidane, the France coach, has lost some of his popularity in France following the national team's results in the UEFA Nations League.
According to Foot Mercato, Zidane's popularity has dropped by 3 points after his second camp in charge of France. The figures come from a poll carried out by Odoxa for Winamax and RTL radio.
It's only a slight dip. Zidane remains hugely popular with the French public, with 83% still holding a positive view of the former number 10, and that figure rises to 90% among football fans.
The national team have fared worse. Their popularity has fallen 6 points, from 75% in the previous poll to 69%. Even so, that's still among the highest figures recorded over the past ten years.
Fans are split on how Zinedine Zidane's tenure has started. Around half of them (47%) think France have become weaker than they were under Didier Deschamps, while 49% believe the team's performances have improved.
The poll suggests the enthusiasm of the September and October camps is starting to fade.
Zidane's tactical choices and line-ups drew 74% positive opinions, down 15 points.
The quality of performances scored 68%, a fall of 17 points. The team's overall level dropped furthest of all, to 65%, down 22 points.
Zidane has taken charge of 6 matches in the UEFA Nations League. He began with two 1-0 wins, over Turkey and Belgium.
A 1-1 draw with Italy followed, then a resounding 4-1 win over Belgium.
In the fifth round, France slipped to a 1-3 defeat away to Italy, before getting back on track by beating Turkey 2-1.
They still topped their group, setting up a blockbuster quarter-final against Spain.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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