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In a decision that sparked much controversy and surprise in Spain, Pedri was once again left out of the Spanish national team's starting line-up in their match against England, as coach Luis de la Fuente continued to overlook one of Barcelona's most important talents, igniting a wide debate about the player's true standing within the national team, and whether he has lost his coach's trust forever.

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Pedri's absence from the starting line-up did not go unnoticed. It particularly caught the attention of analysts Axel Torres and Javier Herraiz, who picked apart his situation on the famous radio programme "Carrusel Canalla" on "Cadena SER" radio, in a heated debate over the reasons behind his repeated exclusion.

Torres could not hide his surprise at the Canary Islands player warming the bench, given his talent and stature. "It is truly surprising that Pedri is a substitute, considering the player's stature," he said. "It is striking that a player of this quality and level, and with such an important role in a team like Barcelona, does not start, and it is understandable that these debates are raised about this matter."

The national team, he argued, lacked the very qualities Pedri brings. "The team today lacked the ability to build attacks from the back under pressure, and it seems Pedri was the player most capable of receiving the ball and breaking through the press."

Torres also explained how he reads the coach's midfield pecking order, and why Pedri does not feature prominently. "The coach sees Pedri's position as Fabián's position. And if Rodri is not available, he will field Zubimendi, and in attack he sees Olmo, Fermín and Merino."

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For all his criticism of that call, Torres wanted to credit De la Fuente's work, pointing out that the coach's decisions had paid off so far. "There is not much that can be criticised in the coach so far. Obviously, you can agree or disagree with a particular decision, but all his decisions have proven successful."

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Herraiz took a rather different line on the player's form, noting that his level with Spain has not matched his usual standard at Barcelona. "Pedri is the only player in the Spanish national team who delivers a performance below his level with his club. I do not see him at his best, but I expected him to start today so that we could have more possession of the ball."

That opinion raises a bigger question. Is the problem Pedri himself, or the way Spain use him? The man billed as Barcelona's mastermind, who runs their midfield with total confidence, can look lost in the national team shirt. That worries Spain's fans ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

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Torres sees a player treated unfairly. Herraiz sees one who has not shown his true level. Either way, De la Fuente has the final say, and he is the one who carries the responsibility for keeping the Barcelona star out of the starting line-up.