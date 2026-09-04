The name of former Argentine star Sergio "Kun" Agüero has surfaced in an Argentine judicial investigation into an organisation accused of international drug trafficking and money laundering. Investigation documents revealed attempts by suspected gang members to exploit the player's image and global fame in a commercial venture.

Agüero is not a defendant, according to the investigation overseen by Judge Pablo Yadarola. But members of the organisation, believed to have international reach, sought to link a ticketing platform project to the image of the former forward as part of commercial activities now under judicial scrutiny.

Messages and files pulled from phones seized by the authorities revealed negotiations to launch the "Krü Tickets" brand, linked to an esports organisation Agüero founded. Members of the group pushed to cash in on his name and fame while developing the project.

Investigators suspect the group of smuggling cocaine from Bolivia and synthetic drugs from Spain. Police arrested a number of people, including Pibot Álvarez, who began a hunger strike after his detention.

Negotiations with Agüero

The case includes messages between people the authorities say are linked to the organisation, among them Diego Francisco Anzaloni, Bono Ozzie de Carlucci, Raúl Omar "Brujo" Manzoni and Álvarez. Some of their activities took place at a premises on Ricardo Bocchini street in the city of Avellaneda, near the Independiente stadium.

One message in the case file dates back to 30 January 2026, when Anzaloni told de Carlucci he hoped to strike a deal with Agüero soon over the ticketing platform.

Weeks later, other conversations raised the possibility of running the project through multiple companies. One was linked to a man investigators describe as an alleged drug dealer, while the other targeted the project tied to Agüero.

Talk also turned to a trip to Mexico aimed at pushing the commercial negotiations forward. On 22 April, Anzaloni told his intermediaries he had met Agüero in person and that, according to the conversations, the deal was in its final stages.

The investigations also revealed an attempt to raise around 10,000 euros from potential investors. The documents indicate Anzaloni was trying to provide the sum so that Agüero would not have to contribute to the project's initial capital.

All of these events remain under judicial investigation. Nothing in the file indicates any charge has been brought against Agüero himself.