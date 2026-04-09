Shock: FIFA suspends 10 Saudi clubs from registering new players

FIFA has placed 10 Saudi clubs on its latest list of teams banned from registering new players.
The list names Al-Khaloud, Al-Ahda, Al-Safa, Al-Watan, Al-Qaisumah, Abha, Al-Sha’la, Al-Jubail, Al-Batin and Al-Majd.
Reports had suggested that Al-Ta’i would also be included, yet the club does not feature on FIFA’s official list.
Al-Khaloud compete in the Saudi Professional League and currently sit 14th with 26 points after 28 matches.
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