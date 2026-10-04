Days before their much-anticipated clash against Zamalek, Al Ahly have made their priorities crystal clear to Moroccan coach Hossein Ammouta. Behind the scenes, the referees' committee is still working to settle the identity of the crew that will officiate the awaited encounter.

Media figure Ahmed Shobier, the former Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper, revealed that the club's management told Ammouta the Cairo Capital Cup will not be subject to evaluation or accountability. They see it as a chance to give the substitutes and youngsters more game time.

Shobier wrote on his account on the "X" platform: "Al Ahly told Ammouta: you will not be held accountable at all over the Cairo Capital Cup, this is a tournament in which you will prepare the substitutes and give the youngsters a chance, our important tournaments right now are the Confederation Cup, the league and the Egypt Cup, until we see our position regarding the Super Cup."

On the refereeing file, Shobier revealed fresh developments over the awaited referee for the Al Ahly and Zamalek match, scheduled for next Sunday at Cairo Stadium in the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League.

He explained that Essam Abdel Fattah had been involved in a serious accident, forcing the postponement of the meeting set to discuss the clash's refereeing crew. He also pointed to a prominent candidate from outside the five major leagues.









The former Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper added: "I asked about the referees' crew for the clash, and I was told that Essam Abdel Fattah was involved in a very serious accident, and may God saved him from it, and he was in Ismailia, so the meeting was postponed."

He continued: "What I learned is that there is a major referee from outside the five major leagues who is a candidate, and the referees' committee received a reply from two federations in the five major leagues, and they will discuss the matter then announce today, or most likely tomorrow, the clash's refereeing crew."



