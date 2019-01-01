Sheffield Wednesday hit out at Newcastle over Bruce announcement

Steve Bruce was confirmed as Newcastle Utd boss on Wednesday, but his former club say there are outstanding legal matters to settle

have hit out at for announcing Steve Bruce as their new head coach.

The former Sunderland boss was confirmed as Rafael Benitez's successor on Wednesday on a three-year deal.

Bruce and assistants Steve Agnew and Steve Clemence resigned from their roles at the Championship club on Monday in order to facilitate their move to St. James' Park.

However, Wednesday claim there are "outstanding legal issues" to be settled with their former staff and Newcastle, so are therefore angry that a public announcement has been made about their appointments.

"The club is disappointed to learn via public statement issued by Newcastle United that it has appointed former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Steve Clemence," they said in a statement.

"Regardless of the fact that the staff resigned from their positions with the club on Monday, there remains outstanding legal issues to be resolved between the club and the staff and Newcastle United.

"The club is currently considering its position and taking the appropriate legal advice."

Bruce, Agnew and Clemence are due to travel to to meet up with the Newcastle squad for the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament.

They will reportedly take charge of the club for their next fixture of the tournament on Saturday, where they will play the loser of today's match between Man City and West Ham, having been beaten 4-0 by Wolves earlier this morning.

Article continues below

That fixture will see third take on fourth, with Wolves set to play the winner of Man City/West Ham in the final of the competition, with both games to be played in Shanghai.

Reserve team coaches Neil Redfearn and Ben Dawson were in charge of a Newcastle squad that was easily beaten by a strong Wolves side in extremely challenging conditions, with the humidity getting the better of some players in the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center.

There was a mixture of youth and experience on show for the Magpies, with several youngsters and indeed some of the more senior players out with a point to prove.