Shandong Taishan vs Lion City Sailors: Livestream, TV channel, AFC Champions League table and results

The Singaporean champions will be looking to build on their surprise win against Daegu

Lion City Sailors will be hoping to make it two wins in a row in the 2022 AFC Champions League when they take on Shandong Taishan on Thursday.

The Singaporean champions were given a rude awakening by Urawa in their opening game as they were beaten 4-1, but bounced back with a sublime performance against Daegu on matchday 2, recording their first-ever win in the competition as they shocked their Korean opponents 3-0.

Shandong, meanwhile, have had a tournament to forget so far, losing their first match against Daegu 7-0, before conceding another five versus Urawa three days later.

Results so far mean LCS will fancy their chances of reaching the knock-out stages against all odds, but an upset of that sorts will require a double win over their Chinese opponents.

Shandong on the other hand are very much in damage-limitation mode as their young and inexperienced squad faces an uphill task to get something out of the competition.

Match details

Match

Kick-off time

Date

Stadium

Competition

Shandong Taishan vs Lion City Sailors

19:00

21 April 2022

Buriram City Stadium

AFC Champions League

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station

Discount code

ELEVEN Sports

GOAL-ACL

Ones to watch

It's been a campaign to forget for Shandong so far and goalkeeper Zheng Cao has been particularly busy.

A clean sheet will be unlikely for the 20-year-old after conceding 12 times in his previous two appearances, but he will be desperate to show what he can do at the highest level and give a good account of himself.

LCS will be looking toward Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne to lead them the way.

The gifted attacker is arguably his side's highest-profile name and has shown glimpses of his immense talent in the Sailors' opening two games, having a hand in two goals against Daegu.

Group F standings

Pos

Team

P

Pts

GD

1

Urawa Red Diamonds

2

6

+8

2

Lion City Sailors

2

3

0

3

Daegu

2

3

+4

4

Shandong Taishan

2

0

-12

Group I fixtures and results

Date

Result

15 April 2022

Shandong 0-7 Daegu

15 April 2022

Lion City 1-4 Urawa

18 April 2022

Daegu 0-3 Lion City

18 April 2022

Urawa 5-0 Shandong

21 April 2022

Shandong vs Lion City

21 April 2022

Daegu vs Urawa

24 April 2022

Lion City vs Shandong

24 April 2022

Urawa vs Daegu

27 April 2022

Shandong vs Urawa

27 April 2022

Lion City vs Daegu

30 April 2022

Daegu vs Shandong

30 April 2022

Urawa vs Lion City