How to buy Shabab Al Ahli vs Al-Nasr tickets: Dubai Derby dates, UAE Pro League ticket price & more

The UAE Pro League is heating up as we approach one of the most anticipated fixtures in the Middle Eastern football calendar: the Dubai Derby. Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club and Al-Nasr SC are set to lock horns.

As the 2025-26 season reaches its business end, this Round 24 clash at the Rashid Stadium promises to be a sell-out event, featuring high-octane football and a world-class atmosphere that only Dubai can provide.

With the match fast approaching, securing your spot in the stands is a priority. Tickets for this high-profile derby are in high demand, and GOAL has what you need to know to secure your tickets right now to avoid disappointment at the gate.

When is Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club vs Al-Nasr SC?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Wednesday, May 6, 2026, 20:45 GST Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club vs Al-Nasr SC Rashid Stadium, Dubai Tickets

Where to buy Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club vs Al-Nasr SC tickets?

Official tickets are primarily distributed through the league's official ticketing partners and the clubs' own digital platforms.

However, for a high-demand fixture like the Dubai Derby, official allocations often sell out within hours of being released to the general public.

For those looking for guaranteed entry, even after official channels have dried up, secondary market platforms can be an alternative on markets such as Ticombo.

Additionally, some tickets may be available at the stadium box office on matchday, but this is highly discouraged for the Dubai Derby. The risk of the match being sold out is extremely high, and you wouldn't want to make the trip to the Al Nahda district only to find the gates closed.

How much are Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club vs Al-Nasr SC tickets?

The UAE Pro League remains one of the most affordable top-tier leagues in the world in terms of pricing.

Category 3 / General Admission: This is where you will find the cheapest tickets, often priced between 30 and 50 AED. These seats are perfect for fans who want to soak in the local atmosphere without breaking the bank.

This is where you will find the cheapest tickets, often priced between 30 and 50 AED. These seats are perfect for fans who want to soak in the local atmosphere without breaking the bank. Category 2 / Preferred Seating: Expect to pay between 75 AED and 150 AED for these tickets. They offer a more central view of the pitch and are generally located in the side stands.

Expect to pay between 75 AED and 150 AED for these tickets. They offer a more central view of the pitch and are generally located in the side stands. Category 1 / VIP: For a more comfortable experience, VIP seats can range from 250 AED up to 500 AED. These areas often include better seating and access to exclusive stadium lounges.

For a more comfortable experience, VIP seats can range from 250 AED up to 500 AED. These areas often include better seating and access to exclusive stadium lounges. Hospitality Packages: For the ultimate derby day, hospitality suites and boxes are available. Prices for these are significantly higher, often starting at 1,000 AED+, but they provide inclusive catering, climate-controlled environments, and the best views in the house.

Note that prices on secondary platforms like Ticombo may vary based on market demand. If the league title is on the line, expect prices to rise as the matchday approaches.

Everything you need to know about Rashid Stadium

Located in the Al Nahda 1 area, Rashid Stadium serves as the home ground for Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club.

The stadium has a capacity of approximately 12,000, making for an intimate and intimidating environment during derby matches.

The venue is well-equipped with modern facilities, including prayer rooms, food and beverage kiosks, and ample parking.

However, due to its location behind the busy Al Mulla Plaza, traffic can be heavy on matchdays. Fans are strongly advised to arrive at least 60 to 90 minutes before kickoff to navigate security and find their seats.

The stadium is also accessible via the Dubai Metro (Green Line), with the Stadium Station being the closest stop, followed by a short taxi ride or a brisk walk.

For those attending for the first time, keep in mind that the UAE Pro League follows standard international stadium regulations. Prohibited items include glass bottles, flares, and large banners that have not been pre-approved.