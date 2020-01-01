Sevilla’s En-Nesyri scores on Europa League debut against CFR Cluj

The 22-year-old netted on his debut in the competition after coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw against the Romanian giants

Youssef En-Nesyri found the net on his debut for in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with CFR Cluj.

The Moroccan replaced Jesus Navas in the 73rd minute, and it took him just nine minutes to make an impact for the Spaniards.

After a goalless first-half, the Romanians took the lead courtesy of Ciprian Deac’s 59th-minute penalty after VAR replays showed Jules Kounde had handled the ball.

More teams

The 33-year-old made no mistake from 12 yards to send fans inside Constantin Radulescu Stadium wild.

However, super-sub En-Nesyri ensured that the game ended all square with the leveller courtesy of Luuk de Jong’s assist.

The result is a morale-booster for Sevilla ahead of the Europa League last-32 return leg on February 27, where the winner takes all.

Article continues below

Julen Lopetegui’s men visit Coliseum Alfonso Perez for this weekend’s fixture against .

Sevilla are currently fifth in the Spanish elite division log having accrued 40 points from 24 outings.