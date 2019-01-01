Sevilla make sixth signing as Kounde arrives from Bordeaux

The defender becomes the La Liga clubs record signing, and their fifth of a busy window, with the club welcoming a 'sensation of French football'

have completed their fifth signing of the close season by bringing in Jules Kounde from in a deal reportedly worth €25 million (‎£22.4 million/$28.2 million).

The centre-back impressed in his second season as a first-team player at Bordeaux, helping the club to a 14th-place finish in in 2018-19 and starting in all but one of their top-flight fixtures.

His arrival at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is expected to take Sevilla's close-season spending to over €90 million (‎£80.7 million/$101.5 million) as the club build a squad they hope will improve on last season's sixth-place finish in .

Kounde will compete for places with fellow arrivals Diego Carlos and Maximilian Wober in new coach Julen Lopetegui's starting line-up, although he can also play at right-back.

A club statement welcomed Kounde, labelling him ‘one of the sensations of French football.’

“Jules Kounde bolsters the Sevilla backline,” the statement reads .

“The French defender has signed a five-year contract with the Nervionenses.

“Grown in the Bprdeaux academy Kounde is a 20-year-old centre-back in his second season in the French top-flight. He debuted in the 17/18 season, and quickly became one of the sensations of French football.”

Sevilla have also signed Munas Dabbur, Joan Jordan and Luuk de Jong ahead of the new season, while Pablo Sarabia, Quincy Promes, Luis Muriel and Gabriel Mercado have all left the club.

First-choice centre-back Simon Kjaer is reportedly on his way out, with favourites to win the race for his signature.

Kounde’s fee is a club record, supplanting the €24.5 they paid for Muriel in 2017. The Colombian striker moved to for a reported fee of €18m earlier this summer.

The Paris-born central defender played 55 times for the Bordeaux first team, scoring twice.

He signed for les Girondins academy in 2013 and made 30 appearances for the Ligue 1 club’s second team before making the step up to the first XI.

Kounde’s first involvement for Sevilla will be in America. The La Liga club kick off their preseason with a friendly with on July 17, before facing in Boston on July 21.

Sevilla will play in the in 2019-20.