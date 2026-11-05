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LaLiga
team-logoSevilla
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
team-logoDeportivo Alaves
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Falza Rivaldi
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Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves
Sevilla
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga

Sevilla FC play Deportivo Alaves in La Liga. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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United StatesDirecTV
United KingdomPremier Sports 1
CanadaTSN Premium
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandPremier Sports Player
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongM Plus Live
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves: Kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 12
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla FC host Deportivo Alavés at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville for a LaLiga clash. The two sides arrive in different positions after contrasting runs of form.

Sitting sixth in the table, Sevilla have struggled for consistency. Their recent 3-1 defeat to Getafe dampened the mood after wins over Osasuna and Sporting Hortaleza had briefly raised hopes.

Luis Garcia's side have also looked vulnerable defensively. A 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid and a 3-3 draw with Levante showed how costly lapses in concentration can be.

Alavés travel to Seville in 11th place and without a win in their last five LaLiga games. A 6-1 drubbing by FC Barcelona in their last match dealt Quique Sanchez Flores's side another heavy blow.

Still, Sevilla cannot afford to underestimate Alavés. The Basque side have kept matches close, holding Athletic Bilbao to a goalless draw and Málaga to a 1-1 draw.

To watch the match live, find the broadcast information below.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at Sevilla FC and Deportivo Alaves?

Sevilla have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive games. Their latest outing ended in a 3-1 LaLiga defeat to Getafe. Before that came a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid, while a 2-0 win over Osasuna and a cup win against Sporting Hortaleza offered some relief. Across those five games, Sevilla scored nine goals and conceded 12.

Without a win in their last five LaLiga games, Alavés have recorded two draws and three defeats. They lost their most recent match 6-1 to FC Barcelona, following a 1-1 draw with Málaga and a 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo. Alavés scored four goals and conceded 11 during that period.

SEV

SEV - Form

LEV
D3-3
RMA
L4-1
OSA
W2-0
SHO
W0-3
GET
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALA

ALA - Form

ATH
D0-0
ATM
L1-2
CEL
L2-1
MAL
D1-1
BAR
L6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves: Line-ups

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Probable lineups

4-4-2
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Formation
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
5-3-2
O. VlachodimosO. VlachodimosA. CastrinA. CastrinG. SuazoG. SuazoJ. IglesiasJ. IglesiasK. SalasK. SalasF. CorreiaF. CorreiaL. AgoumeL. AgoumeY. FofanaY. FofanaC. EjukeC. EjukeL. StassinL. Stassinteam-logoR. UreA. SiveraA. SiveraN. ValentiniN. Valentiniteam-logoV. KoskiA. PerezA. PerezN. TenagliaN. TenagliaA. RebbachA. RebbachP. IbanezP. IbanezA. BlancoA. BlancoD. SuarezD. SuarezL. BoyeL. BoyeA. MartinezA. Martinez
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
4-4-2
Sevilla

Starting XI

Deportivo Alaves

Manager

  • L. Garcia
  • Q. Sanchez Flores

Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves: Form

SEV

SEV - Form

LEV
D3-3
RMA
L4-1
OSA
W2-0
SHO
W0-3
GET
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALA

ALA - Form

ATH
D0-0
ATM
L1-2
CEL
L2-1
MAL
D1-1
BAR
L6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

SevillaDrawDeportivo Alaves
1
2
2
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
FT
Copa del Rey
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
2
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

Sevilla FC vs Deportivo Alaves: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
1110014612+3430
W
L
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
11911228+1428
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
119022810+1827
W
W
W
W
L
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
117221815+323
W
D
L
W
D
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
116142020019
L
W
W
W
W
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
115241719-217
L
W
L
D
L
7
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
104331410+415
W
W
L
D
D
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
113531514+114
W
L
D
L
D
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
113351515012
L
W
D
L
W
10
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
112631010012
L
D
W
D
W
11
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
113351517-212
L
D
L
L
D
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
103341520-512
W
L
D
D
W
13
GetafeGetafeGET
11335816-812
W
L
D
L
W
14
EspanyolEspanyolESP
113261314-111
W
L
L
D
L
15
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
113261122-1111
L
L
W
L
D
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
113261529-1411
L
W
L
D
L
17
ElcheElcheELC
112451418-410
L
W
D
D
W
18
LevanteLevanteLEV
112451621-510
L
L
W
D
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
11236817-99
W
L
D
D
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
11056821-135
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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