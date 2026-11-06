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Bayern Munich chief scout Nils Schmadtke has firmly rejected serious allegations linked to his impending departure from the club.

"I thought for a long time about whether to comment on the reports of recent days. Normally, I let my work speak for itself. But this time it is not about my work; it is about my character. So here are a few clear statements," Schmadtke wrote on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The 37-year-old son of long-serving Bundesliga executive Jörg Schmadtke continued: "I have never passed confidential information to the media. Not in Munich or anywhere else. I have never belittled people under my responsibility. I am demanding, and uncomfortable to deal with when it comes to quality. I am not disrespectful. And none of what was written had even the slightest connection to my departure from Bayern Munich. I do not discuss internal matters publicly. I have not done so at any of my previous clubs, and that remains the case now."

Schmadtke did not say what he believes are the real reasons for his early departure from Bayern Munich. In recent weeks, several reports accused him, among other things, of an overly abrasive management style and passing internal information from his team to the media. On Monday, Bayern Munich announced they would part ways with him early, on 31 January 2027. His contract had originally run until summer 2027.

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Christopher Vivell, who oversees scouting at Manchester United, initially looked the favourite to succeed Schmadtke at Bayern Munich. According to TZ , however, that option has since lost momentum. Sporting director Christoph Freund is responsible for finding a successor and knows Vivell from their time together at RB Salzburg. Sporting board member Max Eberl is reportedly unconvinced about bringing another key figure from the RB set-up to Bayern Munich.

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Bayern Munich: Nils Schmadtke regarded as a close confidant of Max Eberl

In October 2024, Schmadtke took charge of scouting for Bayern Munich's first team and youth teams. He is regarded as a close confidant of sporting board member Max Eberl. The two previously worked together at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

"My time at Bayern Munich was instructive and a very positive experience. Working at a club of this size, with these expectations and at this pace, has helped me develop professionally and personally," Schmadtke added. "I am proud of what we have built in these two years. We reorganised the scouting department, brought the first team and the campus closer together and took new approaches to contacting players. It was a team effort. To my team, thank you for your commitment, your ideas and your trust. None of it would have been possible without you."