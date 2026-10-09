Serie C, Ronaldinho at Ravenna: for the bookies it is not just marketing, Over 4.5 goals in the season at 1.90

Say Ronaldinho and you think of the magic of football through technique, unpredictability and sheer entertainment. He dazzled Europe and the world for years, including a spell in Italy with AC Milan, and now he's set for a return to the country itself in Serie C with Ravenna, for one last chapter in an extraordinary career. The bookmakers do not see this as just a publicity stunt: Goldbet and Planetwin365 price the Brazilian at 1.90 to score more than five goals in the season (Over 4.5). The "Gaucho" is putting the finishing touches to his fitness with his debut in sight, in front of his new fans, in the Romagna derby against Forlì on 15 November. He wants to prove he is more than a marketing move, drive Ravenna on in an ambitious growth project and perhaps even reach Serie A for the first time. That prospect pays 30.00 by 2028.