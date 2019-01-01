Senegal's Pape Diop: Levante can hurt Eibar

The Senegal international has warned his side to amend their errors before their meeting with his former club

Pape Diop has charged to correct their mistakes ahead of their clash against in Saturday’s game.

The Gunsmiths are yet to win a game this season, having recorded one draw and three losses, including last weekend’s defeat against in front of their home fans.

The unimpressive performances have seen them drop to the bottom three after securing only one point from four games.

Diop, who played for the Frogs between 2012 -2015, has warned his side to stick to their style of play and avoid errors in the encounter.

“Losing two games in a cruel way is unfortunate but we are not going to change the way we play,” Diop told the club website.

“What we have to do is to correct the errors that have made us lose. We have to maintain the intensity, not let our opponents dictate play.

"Levante can hurt you because they have very fast players up front, strikers who can hurt you when they have spaces. “

Diop has made three league appearances for the Ipurua Municipal Stadium outfit this season and will hope to help his side end their miserable run against Levante.