Demba Ba reveals ‘most unforgettable moment’ of his Senegal career

The 34-year-old has singled out a crucial goal which sent the Teranga Lions to the Africa Cup of Nations as the most special moment of his career

Demba Ba has selected his late strike in ’s 1-0 win over in the qualifiers for the 2012 as the unforgettable moment of his career.

Back in 2011, Ba came off the bench to score a late goal in Dakar to secure the Teranga Lions’ qualification for the continental tournament in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

Three years later, the Senegalese attacker capitalised on Steven Gerrard’s slip to help defeat 2-0, which dashed the Reds’ hopes of winning the Premier League title in the 2013-14 season.

When quizzed about his memorable moments in the game, the forward was quick to pick out the effort that got fans raving in his home country eight years ago.

"The most special goal of my career was the one that I scored against Cameroon in injury time to send Senegal into the Africa Cup of Nations back in the 2011-12 season,” Ba told AA.

“That was the most unforgettable moment of my career. The goal I scored for Chelsea, which resulted after Steven Gerrard's slip, was just another goal. It was a normal moment. The other one was for my country."

In Afcon 2012, Senegal failed to impress and were eliminated in the group stage after finishing at the bottom of Group A behind Zambia, Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

However, the Teranga Lions could win their first Afcon title in when they battle in the final at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.