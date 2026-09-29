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Abobakr El Mokadem
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Senegal return from Ethiopia with a hard-fought win: neck and neck with Mozambique at the top

Ethiopia vs Senegal
Ethiopia
Senegal
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Ethiopia
Senegal

A fierce competition in the group

Senegal picked up a valuable away win over Ethiopia, edging it by a single goal when the two sides met today, Tuesday, in the second round of Group 10 in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ibrahima Mbaye struck the only goal in the 11th minute, handing his side three precious points on the road to the finals.

The result lifted Senegal into second place with four points, level with leaders Mozambique but behind on goal difference. Sudan sit third on three points, with Ethiopia rooted to the bottom having yet to register.

A total of 48 teams contest the qualifiers, split into 12 groups of four and playing out over six rounds.

Group winners and runners-up qualify for the finals in most cases, though the system shifts in the groups housing the three host nations: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

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