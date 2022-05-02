Senegal punished by FIFA after Salah laser-pointing incident & crowd trouble in World Cup play-off win over Egypt

FIFA have handed out punishments to Senegal on the back of a World Cup play-off clash with Egypt that saw Mohamed Salah targeted by lasers in the stands as he stepped up in a penalty shootout.

The Liverpool forward fluffed his lines from the spot, as the Pharaohs saw their Qatar 2022 dreams dashed in Dakar, and there had been calls for the second leg of a heavyweight African encounter to be replayed.

World football’s governing body has not taken things that far, with Senegal still heading to a global showpiece in the Middle East later this year, but sanctions are being put in place.

What action has FIFA taken against Senegal?

FIFA has fined Senegal’s football federation 175,000 Swiss francs as a result of the fan disorder which marred an otherwise memorable evening for the Lions of Teranga.

That decision has been made after seeing Salah forced to take a penalty while blinding green lights were shone in his direction.

FIFA’s disciplinary panel has also looked into a pitch invasion from Senegal supporters after Sadio Mane converted the decisive spot-kick in their shootout with Egypt.

An offensive banner has also been investigated, with Senegalese authorities accused of “failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium”.

A combination of all those misdemeanours has resulted in the Senegal national team being ordered to play one future fixture behind closed doors.

Which other countries have been fined by FIFA?

FIFA’s disciplinary committee has been ruling on a number of other similar instances that have occurred in World Cup qualifying games played since the turn of the year.

Nigeria, after being eliminated in a play-off clash of their own against Ghana, are also facing a one-game stadium closure as a result of disgruntled supporters invading the field in Abuja, while their FA has been stung with a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs.

A penalty of 125,000 Swiss francs has been imposed on Congo and 100,000 on Lebanon, with both also seeing their terraces closed for one game, while discrimination by fans at home matches involving Chile and Colombia has resulted in fines of 95,000 and 55,000 Swiss francs respectively being handed out to the South American nations.

