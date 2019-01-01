Senegal defender Kara Mbodji leaves French Ligue 1 side Nantes

The 29-year-old has abruptly ended his temporary stay with the Canaries after finding playing time difficult to come by

World Cup defender Kara Mbodji has ended his loan deal with French side .

The former player joined the Canaries last summer for the rest of the season from ‎Belgian First Division A side .

He featured in six league games and eight appearances in all competitions. The defender expressed his displeasure when he was substituted in the 58th minute in their 2-0 win over last week.

And the defender has now confirmed his exit from the La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau outfit.

"In six months, I've played eight times that has led to frustration," Mbodji told Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure.

"I was replaced in the 58th minute for tactical reasons, my reaction could have happened to any player.

"[Coach] Vahid [Halilhodzic] spoke of a lack of respect, but we do not have the same definition of respect.

"I met the Nantes chairman a month ago and I told him of my desire to leave."

Mbodji has scored five goals for the Teranga Lions in 47 appearances. He played a key role as Aliou Cisse’s men secured a place at the 2018 World Cup in but saw games from the sidelines in Russia.