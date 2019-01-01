Senegal 2-1 Mali: Sadio Mane and Moussa Konate on target as Senegal rally to beat Mali

The win over Mali saw Senegal extend their unbeaten run to six matches since losing to Colombia at the Fifa World Cup finals in June 2018

Sadio Mane and Moussa Konate came off the bench to score two late goals and earn a 2-1 comeback victory over Mali in an international friendly which was played in Dakar on Tuesday night.

It was a show of substitutes as Mali midfielder Adama Traore was introduced just after the hour-mark and fired the visitors ahead in the 72nd minute.

But Mane led Senegal’s retaliation with an equaliser three minutes from time and 11 minutes after coming on for Sada Thioub.

Konate then completed the comeback two minutes into stoppage time to extend Senegal's unbeaten run to six international matches.

After being beaten 1-0 by at the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals, Senegal have gone on to register a single draw and four victories in (Afcon) qualifying matches.

The fine run of form has established the Teranga Lions one of the favourite nations win this year’s Afcon tournament in June.

Senegal coach Alou Cisse decided to bench regulars like Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Moussa Wague and Youssef Sabaly, who never tasted action while Mane and Konate were second-half substitutes.

Mbaye Niang, who struck a brace in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Madagascar in the final match of the Afcon qualifiers, was not part of the team on Tuesday.