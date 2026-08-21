Tensions between Atletico Madrid's supporters and Julian Alvarez have escalated. Angry banners appeared around the club's sporting city in Majadahonda this week, carrying direct messages demanding the Argentine striker's departure. It's the latest sign of growing discontent over his stance on his future, with the player wanting to move to Barcelona.

All of this comes with Atletico still refusing to sanction Alvarez's move to Barcelona. The Catalan club appear far from completing the deal, but Arsenal's interest in the striker has emerged as an option that could push the Rojiblancos board to reconsider letting him go.

Atletico's La Liga clash with Villarreal next Sunday will be the first direct confrontation between Alvarez and the fans. The Argentine was already subjected to angry chants during his absence from the opening match against Malaga.

Whether that confrontation happens rests with Diego Simeone, who must decide whether to field his compatriot amid the fans' anger.

"Leave, Julian": a clear message from the fans

According to Mundo Deportivo, Atletico's players arrived at the club's facilities on Friday morning to find banners hung around the sporting city. One read "Leave, Julian", alongside the striker's number 19 crossed out.

Among those who saw the messages on arrival at the training headquarters was Alvarez himself. The scene captured just how far the fans' anger towards the player has grown.

This wasn't the first time Atletico's supporters had let their feelings be known. The player was targeted with offensive chants from part of the southern stand during stoppage time against Malaga.

Alvarez's silence increases the tension

The escalation comes despite Alvarez not speaking about his future since his comments during the World Cup, when he demanded to leave in order to "fulfil a dream", a reference to his desire to move to Barcelona.

He has not reopened the matter since. But those previous words still cast a shadow over his relationship with the fans, part of whom now view his stance as a direct cause of the current tension.

Atletico closed the door on Barcelona

Atletico's board have been clear from the start about their position on the Barcelona move. They believe the way the Catalan club has handled the matter has made completing the deal highly unlikely.

Chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin considered Barcelona's approach a form of disrespect towards the club. That only reinforced the board's decision to reject the idea of the striker moving to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have submitted just one offer to sign Alvarez, worth 100 million euros over six instalments. The report says Atletico's board treated it with disdain.

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