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SSC Napoli v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Sending-off and an outburst of anger: why did Allegri lose his temper during the Napoli-Roma clash?

M. Allegri
SSC Napoli vs Roma
SSC Napoli
Roma
Serie A
Italy

What did he say to the fourth official?

Massimiliano Allegri, the Napoli coach, insisted he had done nothing to warrant his dismissal during the thrilling 3-3 draw between the Partenopei and Roma, but his furious reaction forced his coaching staff to step in and try to calm him before things boiled over.

The referee flashed a straight red card at Allegri on the touchline, moments after Leonardo Balerdi's leveller made it 3-3. The goal stood following a VAR review, with the referee confirming it was valid.

Napoli had protested that Balerdi fouled Sam Beukema in the build-up. There was contact between the players, but it came well before the goal.

Beukema got back to his feet and rejoined the attack before going down again clutching his ribs, and only after the goal had been scored.

Davide Bernardi, DAZN's touchline reporter, explained that Allegri told the fourth official Juan Luca Sacchi: "If you don't disallow this goal...".

Once the VAR review ended without the referee being summoned to the monitor, Allegri began to move away from the touchline.

He never made it. Fourth official Sacchi drew the attention of referee Andrea Colombo, who brandished the red card at him.

"What did you say? Tell me what you said? No, no!" Allegri shouted, ripping off his jacket as if to throw it. This time he held on to it, unlike on previous occasions.

Fuming, the Napoli coach started to walk away before spinning back towards the pitch and the fourth official, his coaching staff straining to hold him back and stop him advancing.

The outburst rules Allegri out of the midweek clash with Monza. His reaction after the dismissal, though, could stretch that ban beyond a single match.

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