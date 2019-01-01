Semi Ajayi nets career first brace in Rotherham United's win

The Nigeria international bagged his third and fourth goal of the season to help the Millers secure a win

Semi Ajayi scored a career first brace in United’s 3-2 win over in Saturday’s English Championship tie.

After eight-game winless run, the 25-year-old delivered a clinical performance to help the Millers bounce back to winning ways at the New York Stadium.

Ajayi put the home team in front two minutes into the encounter after heading home Will Vaulks' long throw.

Amari'i Bell levelled proceedings for Blackburn in the 51st minute but Rotherham retook the lead shortly through Ryan Williams before the international completed his brace in the 83rd minute; another header to a Vaulks delivery.

Charles Mulgrew scored a late-minute penalty but Paul Warne’s men held on to their lead to claim their sixth win of the season.

Ajayi featured from start to finish in the encounter in his 35th league appearance for the Millers this term.

Despite the victory, Rotherham remain in the relegation zone after gathering 33 points from 35 games. They visit in their next league game on March 9.