Semenyo: City’s star is one of the world’s best players

Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo described his teammate Ryan Sharqi as one of the best players in the world, following Saturday’s crushing 4-0 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Semenyo scored one goal and set up another, whilst Sharqi provided an assist, and their teammate Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick, leading Man City into the semi-finals.

Speaking about Sharqi in comments carried by ESPN, Semino said: “He is one of the best players in the world. He can literally do anything with the ball, so he makes my life easy.”

He added: “I know he’ll drop back and try to find me behind him or play the ball to my feet, and that makes it easier.”

He continued: “I remember my first day at training. Some of the skills he was showing off made me say, ‘What kind of player is he?’”

He continued: “He’s a top-class player. He’s creative with the ball, and we love that.”

The Ghanaian player went on to speak about Manchester City’s ambitions for the rest of the season: “I feel there’s a lot of ambition, and a lot of goals we want to achieve this season. There’s more to come, and we just have to keep going.”

He added: “It’s the most important part of the season now, so we just want to win as many games as possible.”

He concluded: “Every game is like a final now, so we just have to keep the pressure on and see what happens.”