Selfish and wants to play until the age of 49: Portugal legend opens fire on Ronaldo

António Simões, the Benfica and Portugal national team legend, has directed open criticism at Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of the "Brazil of Europe", against the backdrop of the recent crisis with national team coach Jorge Jesus.

A bronze medallist with Portugal at the 1966 World Cup, Simões spoke about the crisis after reading the statement issued by the captain of the Portugal national team, in which he explained in detail the circumstances of the dispute and the events that preceded his departure from the national team camp.

Speaking to the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola", Simões said: "It is better to find a way to make peace rather than continue the war. This whole thing makes no sense. If there are circumstances that allow Cristiano to return, then let him be welcomed back, but by everyone, and not by some people who are hiding."

He added: "We do not have to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is right, and I believe he is not right now, but if he admits that he made a mistake, we should not judge him. Let us give him the chance, especially to receive a farewell befitting his stature and prestige."

The legend called on all parties to show reason, saying: "What is required is common sense and tolerance. We have conflicts with everyone. If Cristiano wants it, give him this chance. I am not defending Cristiano, nor Jesus, nor anyone else here. I am defending common sense. Let them meet, talk and find a solution. How wonderful it would be if that happened. That is my greatest hope."

"Sometimes we feel he is only thinking about himself"

Simões moved on to Ronaldo's personality, saying: "Sometimes we feel that he is only thinking about himself. I lived through this experience at the World Cup in South Africa, and I had the chance to talk to him. Even then I saw a small sign that things should not be this way."

He went on: "This player has had all this career, and he has matured and become a man, and he has to find a way to think beyond selfishness. It is not just about scoring goals, it is about the game as well. These things must be a part of him."

And he continued: "If he understands that, then we will have a wonderful farewell for him. Does he want to play? We will see, as that is up to the coach, who is the one who decides whether he is capable of it or not."

Asked whether Ronaldo, who is 41 years old, is still a genuine addition to the Portugal national team, Simões answered: "I have doubts about that. It requires much more than simply being useful, and we must be careful about what we say. When you are 41 years old, you have to realise that you may be useful at a certain moment of the match, and your presence may be influential because of the great prestige your name carries, and these are things that the coach must know how to manage."

He added: "If he wants to play, that is not a crime, but he must understand that the desire to play does not mean playing the entire match."

Simões refuses to talk about Ronaldo's punishment

On the possible punishment against Ronaldo after he left the national team camp, Simões said: "It depends on the criteria followed. One must look at what happened, and there are several forms of punishment. Let them talk first, and if each of them has to apologise to the other, then let them do it."

He continued: "What a wonderful civic message they could give to Portugal. There is extremism on one side and on the other. Do they want to meet halfway? If it is only from one side, then that is not possible."

The Benfica icon rejected the idea that Ronaldo's absence affected his national team teammates, saying: "When I look at the match, it does not seem to me that there was the slightest effect on the team, nothing, zero. The team played well and won."

He explained: "This does not mean that Ronaldo should be out of the national team, but he can be useful without being a starter, and it is not necessary for him to play 90 minutes."

Then came a sarcastic jab: "Ronaldo was the player who played the most minutes under Roberto Martínez, and that does not seem logical. After scoring 1,000 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo will keep playing with the national team until the age of 49."

The remark came as Simões discussed the World Cup set to be held in Saudi Arabia, before he compared Ronaldo to two legends such as Eusébio and Maradona.

"Why should he receive special treatment?"

On Jorge Jesus' decision to have Ronaldo start warming up and then not bring him on, Simões said: "I will not get into this debate, because Jesus has full authority to have Ronaldo start warming up for one minute or 30 minutes, as he is the coach."

He added: "Why should he receive special treatment? He has a different standing, but is he not a player in the team? Stop these things, and do not fuel them."

And he continued: "What he wanted to do, he was free to do, and that is the problem of the one who did it. We all reach the end."

Simões recalled his memories with a number of football legends, saying: "I played alongside the king called Eusébio, and I was a contemporary of Pelé and Maradona, and I have never in my life seen anything like this happening around a king."

He signed off with a question: "A man who is 41 years old and plays football... is it not better for him to stop?"