Sektioui: our aim was to beat Saudi Arabia, and this is the reason for the defeat

Morocco's Tarek Sektioui, the head coach of Oman's national team, expressed his sadness following the defeat to Saudi Arabia in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia beat Oman 3-0 on Saturday evening at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the group stage.

Speaking at the press conference after the match, as reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Sektioui said: "The result is big, frankly, we felt uncomfortable, and we would have liked to win."

He added: "In the first half we were very poor, and we gifted them the first and second goals, and in the second half our performance was better, and it could have given us a dose from the psychological side, but the result is disappointing."

Defeat will not force a change of approach, he insisted: "Despite the disappointing result, it will not change our way of working. Facing Saudi Arabia required a high level both physically and mentally, and winning the aerial and ground battles, but these went in Saudi Arabia's favour."

He went on: "If the dream is a habit, then it needs work, and the players we chose were based on the elements available to us, and the opposing team was better."

The coach praised his players' commitment: "I thanked the players because they gave their heart and soul, and did not hold back in their effort, and in the second half we changed things tactically, and we finished the match with three defenders."

He added: "Had we scored a goal, we could have given our players hope of achieving an equaliser, but Saudi Arabia's desire and strength stood between us and our goal, and we must put in gruelling work to achieve dreams."

Fatigue played its part, he suggested: "In the first half, the opponent was better physically and in agility, and perhaps the last match tired us, but the player must take some rest to begin the new season in line with the level of physical fitness that such tournaments require."

He elaborated: "I think the way that made us competitors relies on pressing and winning the duels. He had physical flexibility. We did not have a problem with concentration, but when you are not good physically, that can cause problems with concentration."

He noted: "We hope the Oman national team does not keep relying on a stroke of luck. Perhaps we lost today, but as long as there is hope and we are still in the competition, we will not give up."

He concluded: "We must analyse the reasons for the defeat, and we hope to develop and improve, and to be realistic about the problems we have and the appropriate solutions for them."

The loss leaves Oman in trouble. Stuck on a single point, they sit third in the standings, and their hopes of qualifying now hang by a thread.

To go through, Oman must beat Kuwait next Tuesday and hope Iraq lose to Saudi Arabia at the same time, all while making up the large goal difference between the two.