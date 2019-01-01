Seko Fofana on target as Udinese succumb to Napoli

The Cote d’Ivoire international scored his second league goal of the season for the White and Blacks at the Stadio San Paolo

Seko Fofana found the target as suffered a 4-2 defeat to in Sunday’s Italian encounter.

After losing to league leaders last weekend, the White and Blacks fell to another defeat at the Stadio San Paolo despite the Ivorian scoring.

Davide Nicola’s men started the game on a poor note after the Parthenopeans raised to an early lead through goals from Amin Younes and Jose Callejon.

Kevin Lasagna reduced the deficit at the half-hour mark before the 23-year-old midfielder levelled proceedings in the 36th minute.

Second-half strikes from Arek Milik and Dries Mertens denied the Dacia Arena outfit a share of spoils and saw them drop to the 16th spot.

Fofana featured for the entire duration along with international William Troost-Ekong who made his 27th league appearance in the encounter.

defender Kalidou Koulibaly and international Faouzi Ghoulam who ended on the winning side were also on parade from start to finish.