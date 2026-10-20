Al-Nassr's crisis goes beyond results. The international press is reporting huge debts, with journalist Walid Al-Faraj putting the figure at 800 million riyals. Meanwhile, a US report has revealed secret talks to sell 70% of the club to a company belonging to the RedBird Capitals fund, which also controls AC Milan.





In Riyadh, this is not a temporary crisis. It could mark the start of a phase in which Cristiano Ronaldo moves from the pitch to the table where club decisions are made.





Shocking figures - On his programme Rotana Sport con Walid , journalist Walid Al-Faraj revealed the scale of the club's financial crisis: "Al-Nassr's debts are approaching 800 million riyals." He said the liabilities stem primarily from poor financial decisions last season, which triggered regulatory scrutiny. The scale of the debt points to a need for a complete financial review of how the club are run.









A billion-riyal deal - A US report on the specialist financial website Semaphore says "Redbird Capital", the current owners of AC Milan, have met with the Saudi PIF fund to discuss acquiring 70% of the club.

According to the report, the deal could be worth one billion riyals, enough to cover the club's current debts. Talks remain at an early stage, with no final agreement yet.

Alongside other partners, businessman Mohammed Al-Khuraiji could join the investor group, according to other reports. There is also talk of Cristiano Ronaldo potentially acquiring a stake in the club.





Analyst Mohammed Al-Anzi said: "Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr as a player, remained a fan and now wants to become an owner: that is what people around Al-Nassr are saying."

Whoever becomes an owner, and whatever the ownership stakes, the approach is already clear: a focus on governance and financial discipline to begin putting the club's finances back on a sound footing.



