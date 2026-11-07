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Karim Malim
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Secret manoeuvres and decisive meetings: will Wenger overturn Infantino's calculations?

A. Wenger
Italy vs France
Italy
France
UEFA Nations League A
England vs Croatia
England
Croatia
Czechia vs Spain
Czechia
Spain
Serbia vs Germany
Serbia
Germany
Egypt vs Malawi
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Malawi
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Morocco vs Niger
Morocco
Niger
Saudi Arabia vs Republic of Korea
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Republic of Korea
Friendlies
Jordan vs Australia
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Algeria vs Togo
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Togo
France
Italy
England
Croatia
Czechia
Spain
Serbia
Germany
Egypt
Malawi
Morocco
Niger
Saudi Arabia
South Korea
Jordan
Australia
Algeria
Togo

A potential upheaval at FIFA

FIFA could be heading for an unexpected presidential contest. Speculation is mounting that Arsene Wenger may enter the next election race to challenge incumbent Gianni Infantino, who is chasing another term despite the controversy swirling around him in recent times.

According to the website "Foot Mercato", citing the newspaper "L'Equipe", the former Arsenal manager is being strongly tipped as one of the leading contenders to take on Infantino in the election scheduled for 18 March in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

At 77, Wenger has yet to make his final decision, but he could announce his position by the middle of next week after a series of meetings designed to talk him into running. A long spell of hesitation seems to be ending, with the indications suggesting the Frenchman is now closer than ever to standing.

For the parties looking to unseat Infantino, Wenger's name is a powerful card. He carries huge global fame, decades of experience in the game and an extensive network of relationships across Africa and Asia.

He also sits outside European football's governing body, UEFA, which could win him favour with a number of national associations. Reports point to voices within FIFA's corridors backing the idea of his candidacy and working to persuade him into the race.

There is a catch. Having turned 77, Wenger would be eligible for only a single four-year term should he win, according to the reports.

Wenger is not the only threat on the horizon. Kozo Tashima, the honorary president of the Japan Football Association, has also announced his intention to run for the FIFA presidency, opening the door to a race that could pit more than one candidate against the current president.

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