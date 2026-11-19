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Press reports have revealed a secret clause that was the real reason behind Al-Ahli and Saudi Arabia striker Firas Al-Buraikan losing out on the Asian Player of the Year award for 2026, despite everyone tipping him to win it.

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Asia's annual awards ceremony took place on Thursday at the Aksra Theatre King Power in Bangkok, the Thai capital, which also staged the event in 2017. Prizes went out in 19 different categories.

Among them was Asian Player of the Year, which pitted Firas Al-Buraikan against his compatriot Salem Al-Dawsari, captain of Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia, and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand, the Tractor goalkeeper.

Alireza Beiranvand won the Asian Player of the Year award for the first time in his career , rewarded for his performances with Tractor and Iran this year.

His win sparked debate. Everyone had expected Firas Al-Buraikan to claim the award for the first time in his career after an outstanding year with Al-Ahli and Saudi Arabia.

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But Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" has revealed a secret clause that cost Al-Buraikan the award. It gives the technical committee, chaired by Scotland's Andy Roxburgh, the right to pick an additional player from every AFC Champions League Elite match and award him extra points, fewer than the 15 handed to the man of the match.

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The clause worked in Beiranvand's favour. He racked up points through it, having kept clean sheets in 5 of his 8 league-stage matches in the AFC Champions League Elite, and those points helped carry him to the 2026 Asian Player of the Year award.

According to the newspaper, the Asian Football Confederation kept the clause secret to preserve the mystery and excitement of the race until the winner was announced.

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Al-Buraikan had led Al-Ahli to the AFC Champions League Elite title for the second time in the club's history, and the second year running, with a 1-0 win over Japan's Machida Zelvia in the final.

The 26-year-old settled that competition. He came off the bench in the final and scored the late winner in the sixth minute of extra time.

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Beiranvand, by contrast, couldn't deliver any continental glory for Tractor. They went out of the AFC Champions League Elite in the round of 16, beaten 3-0 by the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli.

Stranger still, Beiranvand was the main reason for Tractor's exit. He picked up a red card in the 52nd minute of that match.