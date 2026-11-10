Secret agreement: Barcelona and the Brazilian federation draw up a special plan to protect Raphinha

Raphinha's return to the Brazil squad has opened a thorny file at Barcelona. Press reports have revealed prior coordination between the Catalan club and the national federation to manage the star's playing minutes, all in a bid to avoid a fresh injury that could upset everyone's calculations.

The Barcelona winger was named for the two friendlies against Japan and Singapore, set for 14 and 17 November at the Singapore National Stadium, in his first appearance with the Seleção during the current international break.

His presence is good news for Brazil, who regain one of their sharpest attacking weapons. For Barcelona, though, it stirs real concern after a physically brutal 2026, a year in which the player picked up three muscle injuries on national team duty.

Brazilian outlet "Globo" reported that Barcelona and the Brazilian Football Confederation "are working on coordination to manage his playing time to ensure Raphinha returns at full fitness and to reduce the risk of him suffering a third consecutive injury while representing his national team".

That last setback struck in September, during the friendly against Australia, when Raphinha limped off at the break after feeling pain in the back of his right thigh.

Medical tests then showed a slight muscle oedema. The Brazilian federation left him out of the squad for the match against India and sent him back to Barcelona to recover.

Back now under Carlo Ancelotti, all parties appear to have agreed on one thing: no risks. Every minute Raphinha plays in Asia will be carefully measured, the plan built around one goal above all. He must come home to Catalonia unharmed and ready to push on through the season without another blow.