Second most expensive deal in the Premier League.. Chelsea officially announce Rogers signing

Chelsea have completed the signing of England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, the club confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Rogers, 23, has put pen to paper on a deal that keeps him at Stamford Bridge until 2033, the club's official website confirmed. He joins Xabi Alonso's squad ahead of the new season.

The move caps a rapid rise. Rogers arrives at Chelsea having established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in the Premier League.

At Aston Villa, he had a hand in 40 goals across 85 Premier League appearances, firing the Villans to a fourth-place finish before they lifted the Europa League trophy last season.

England came calling in November 2024. Since making his senior debut, Rogers has become a key figure for the Three Lions, winning 22 caps and representing his country at the 2026 World Cup, where England finished third.

Several English media outlets report that the deal cost Chelsea 117 million euros (138 million euros), making Rogers the second most expensive signing in Premier League history behind Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle last summer for 125 million pounds sterling.

Arsenal had led the chase at the start of the summer window. Then Chelsea moved, snatching the player from the jaws of the Gunners.

To announce the deal, Chelsea posted a video of Rogers on their official "X" page, captioned "chose Chelsea", a nod to the tug-of-war with Arsenal.



















