Schurrle denies reports he would quit Fulham after relegation

The German attacker has denied saying he will leave the Cottagers if the club are relegated

Andre Schurrle has denied saying he will cut short his loan at if the club suffer relegation from the .

Since returning to on a two-year loan from , Schurrle has scored six league goals, however the Cottagers remain seven points from safety.

The World Cup winner was quoted after an interview with German outlet Kicker this week as saying that his loan at Craven Cottage "would end in the case of relegation".

But writing on social media on Tuesday, Schurrle claimed his words have been misreported.

"Fulham fans please don't believe what this newspaper is writing because it is not even close to what I said!" Schurrle posted on Twitter.

@FulhamFC fans please don’t believe what this newspaper is writing because it is not even close to what I said! Just very bad translating from German out of context and trying to produce a false headline!!! Let’s stick together and fight till the end! #COYW — André Schürrle (@Andre_Schuerrle) February 5, 2019

"Just very bad translating from German out of context and trying to produce a false headline!!! Let's stick together and fight till the end!"

Fulham are next in action at home to on Saturday.