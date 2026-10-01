"Scandal": new leak accuses Infantino of covering up Manchester City breaches

Fresh behind-the-scenes details keep emerging in the case of Manchester City's conviction, with the football world braced for sanctions that could prove severe for the English club.

An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of every breach relating to the Premier League's financial rules across nine seasons, from 2009/2010 to 2017/2018. The commission also found the club guilty on three of four charges over its failure to cooperate with the league's investigation.

On Thursday, the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Rui Pinto, the founder of "Football Leaks" whose 2018 leaks paved the way for the investigations against Manchester City, insists FIFA president Gianni Infantino knew exactly what was happening and must therefore resign.

Pinto argues the FIFA president, under mounting pressure just months before the 2027 elections, should have no role in the future of football given his part in the investigations into Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Writing on "X", Pinto said: "In 2014, there was a man who was aware of the breaches surrounding Manchester City. The notorious Gianni Infantino, UEFA's general secretary at the time, abused his authority, leaked confidential documents and, in short, obstructed the work of the investigators".

He continued: "He did everything in his power to ensure that both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain received only a financial fine, thereby avoiding a more comprehensive investigation that could have led to their exclusion from the Champions League".



