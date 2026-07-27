Less than two weeks before the Saudi Roshn Pro League kicks off, the row between a number of clubs and the league association is escalating over new amendments to the rules on registering and playing foreign players. Several clubs are moving collectively to push back and demand a rethink. They argue the decision will hit their technical plans directly, damage their investments in youth teams and undermine the principle of a level playing field before the new season begins.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" has revealed a flurry of talks between several Roshn Pro League clubs aimed at forging a united front against the league association's recent changes to the rules governing the registration and participation of foreign players.

The clubs intend to take formal steps to object, according to the newspaper, appealing to a higher authority and demanding the decision be reconsidered before it takes effect. Club officials are increasingly convinced the amendments will damage their technical plans and their investments in foreign players within the youth ranks.

What do the new amendments stipulate?

Under the new rules, the list of additional young players must be made up of Saudi players. Any non-Saudi in that list must have been born in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In practice, that shuts out foreign players from outside this category, who can no longer be registered in an under-21 squad. Only 10 foreign players may be registered as eligible to feature for the first team in league competition.

The clubs: the decision was taken without full consensus

Several clubs feel the amendments went through without any final agreement with them, according to the sources, and insist they were never consulted definitively before the rules were approved.

The workshops held before the regulations came out were meant for swapping views and thrashing out proposals, they explained, not for adopting binding changes. A number of club representatives had raised objections the moment the proposals were tabled.

Why did the association amend the regulations?

The league association took the step to shut down what it saw as a loophole in the previous rules, the sources said.

In past seasons, some clubs registered foreign players in the youth teams or the under-21 side, then called them up when a first-team player was injured or unavailable. That kept 10 foreign players in the match squad.

The association reckons this was squeezing young Saudi players out of the game, and that is what prompted the new amendments.

Technical plans and the integrity of the competition

The objecting clubs, for their part, argue the new rules pile extra restrictions on them and limit their ability to get technical value from the foreign players they signed to develop their youth teams.

Timing is the other grievance. The decision lands barely two weeks before the league starts, and the clubs believe it could compromise the integrity of the competition. Many built their technical and contractual plans around the previous rules, which they say is exactly why the decision needs reviewing before it kicks in.

The league association, meanwhile, has told the clubs it will hand them the detailed mechanism for playing foreign players registered in the under-21 side over the next two days.

It will also spell out how those players can feature in the King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup. Last season's rules allowed any foreign player, whether registered with the first team or in the under-21 side, to play, so long as no more than 10 foreign players featured in a match.

Shifting balance of power within the league association

Other sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that the bloc opposing the amendments believes the balance of power among Pro League clubs has shifted noticeably over the past three years.

The big clubs no longer wield the clout that once let them stall or rewrite regulatory decisions as they did in the past, the sources explained, with coordination between them on the wane.

A cluster of other clubs, by contrast, has grown more coordinated and more aligned in their positions inside the league association's meetings. That has helped push through a string of regulatory decisions of late, including the latest changes to the rules governing the registration and participation of foreign players.