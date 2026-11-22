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Saudi Arabia's Under-17 side claimed a historic 1-0 victory over their French counterparts in one of the biggest upsets of the Under-17 World Cup "Qatar 2026". Saudi Arabia sent a strong message to their rivals and reset the Group D calculations to square one after toppling one of the leading contenders for the title.

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Saudi Arabia's win came on Sunday evening at the Aspire Academy pitches in the second round of group games. It made up for their thrilling opening-round defeat by Uruguay and blew open the race for the two qualification spots for the next stage.

They had to wait until the 73rd minute for the breakthrough. Shaman Al-Qahtani scored the precious goal, handing his country an exceptional victory over France.

Zaid Al-Bouri led the well-organised attack down the left. He surged forward with the ball, cut inside and slid a superb through ball to Shaman Al-Qahtani, who didn't hesitate. His right-footed shot found the net and sparked huge Saudi celebrations.

It was just reward for a strong display throughout. The Saudi players showed clear tactical discipline, coped with the French pressure and seized the decisive chance that came their way in the second half.

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Al-Hanfoush puts his trust in his first-choice players

Ahmed Al-Hanfoush, head coach of the Saudi Arabia Under-17 side, started Abdullah Al-Mas in goal, with Abdulrahman Al-Mami, Nawaf Al-Huwairi, Saif Al-Qarih and Marwan Al-Yami in front of him.

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Abdullah Al-Batli, Shaman Al-Qahtani, Yahya Tariq and Abdullah Al-Dosari made up the midfield, while Ammar Mimani and Faris Boushaqra led the attack.

Al-Hanfoush kept several important options on the bench, most notably Zaid Al-Bouri, who provided the assist for the winner, and Jawad Al-Hashim, along with Musaed Al-Shammari, Abdullah Al-Nakhli, Naif Al-Qahtani, Sultan bin Mahri, Tamim Siraj, Hamad Al-Shammari, Yahya Saeed and Hamed Adam.

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Al-Bouri's involvement proved highly influential. He made the difference as soon as he got his chance, underlining the attacking options at the Saudi coach's disposal.

Saudi Arabia learn the lesson from Uruguay

The second round was never going to be easy, especially after a painful 3-2 defeat by Uruguay to open the campaign, a match full of wild swings.

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Saudi Arabia led twice in that game thanks to two Faris Boushaqra penalties. They couldn't hold on, though, and left without a point despite a good attacking display.

France arrived in high spirits after a comfortable 3-1 win over Haiti in their opener, with winger Luan Merifield shining and scoring twice.

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This time Saudi Arabia fixed the defensive errors that surfaced against Uruguay. They looked far more balanced without losing their attacking edge, and earned a valuable win against an opponent with great potential and big ambitions in the tournament.

Fierce battle in Group D

Saudi Arabia now have 3 points, level with France, who sit second on goal difference. Uruguay top the table on 3 points ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Haiti on Sunday evening. Haiti prop up the group without a point.

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The win puts Saudi Arabia back at the heart of the contest after they needed a response to their opening defeat. Now the final round will decide who goes through from Group D.

This is Saudi Arabia's fifth appearance at the Under-17 World Cup. Qatar hosts the current edition until 13 December, and France, Uruguay and Haiti make up their group.

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They can also draw on a proud history in the tournament. Their greatest achievement came in 1989, when they were crowned Under-17 world champions. That title remains a landmark in Saudi football and gives the current generation extra motivation to deliver an exceptional campaign.