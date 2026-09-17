Al-Shabab spokesman Ahmed Al-Masoud has set the record straight on reports linking the Saudi club with Morocco's Hoceine Ammouta, the current manager of Egyptian giants Al-Ahly, and Yasser Ibrahim, defender of the Red Giant.

Speculation had swirled in recent days over supposed talks between Al-Shabab and the Moroccan coach about taking charge of the Saudi side in the coming period.

Ammouta, meanwhile, has come under fire from media and fans over Al-Ahly's displays, even though the club have banked 13 points from their opening 5 Egyptian Premier League matches.









"Hoceine Ammouta is a capable coach and leads a big club like Al-Ahly, and everything being said about negotiations with him is inaccurate," Al-Masoud told MBC Masr 2.

He added: "We have renewed our confidence in coach Thomas Leach, and he has also requested some changes to the technical staff. We hope this confidence is well placed and that results improve after the international break."

Al-Shabab sit fourteenth in the Saudi Roshn League with 4 points after 7 rounds.

Turning to the talk of a move for Yasser Ibrahim, he said: "During the transfer window speculation increases, but we have signed a defender, and we did not seek to sign Yasser Ibrahim. These reports are inaccurate."

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