Al-Nassr are closing in on a new deal for João Félix, with the Saudi club set to tie the Portugal star down for a further two seasons on improved terms, according to the newspaper "Al-Riyadiya".

The same source claims Al-Nassr plan to raise Félix's salary from 10 million euros to 12.5 million euros. It is a move that underlines the club's determination to keep hold of a player they see as central to their project.

Several added benefits are expected to feature in the new contract alongside the pay rise, though no details have emerged so far.

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The move fits Al-Nassr's wider drive to retain their key men and keep the players capable of making a difference, as the team set their sights on trophies in the seasons ahead.

As yet, Al-Nassr have not officially confirmed the agreement or the signing of the new contract, leaving the matter in the realm of speculation over the player's future at the club.

Félix joined Al-Nassr at the start of last season from Chelsea and rediscovered one of his best individual spells, firing "Al-Alami" to the Roshn League title.

He has scored 31 goals and provided 24 assists in 59 appearances for Al-Nassr across domestic and continental competitions.