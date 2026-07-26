Al-Ittihad are on the brink of a major summer coup. The club have hijacked one of the market's most notable deals, snatching Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese star Pedro Goncalves from the clutches of a Saudi rival and moving to within a few steps of sealing the signing.

Goncalves had been linked over recent weeks with newly promoted Al-Diriyah, before Al-Ittihad stormed in during the final hours and turned the deal on its head.

Al-Ittihad turn the tables

According to the Portuguese newspaper "A Bola", Al-Ittihad are now very close to a final agreement with Sporting, having declared their willingness to pay 30 million euros for the player on a permanent basis.

Famous agent Jorge Mendes is running the negotiations. Informal contact has already been made with Sporting's board, who now await the official offer before starting the final procedures under the usual protocol.

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Al-Ittihad's offer beats what Sporting's board had expected to bank over the past months. The player's valuation had earlier slipped to between 20 and 25 million euros, before the current bidding war pushed the price back up.

An early farewell for Sporting's fans

All the signs point to an imminent exit. He played less than 30 minutes in the "Cinco Violinos" Cup match against Monaco, an appearance the fans read as a final goodbye to the "Alvalade" stadium.

Goncalves joined Sporting in the summer of 2020 from Famalicao for 6.5 million euros. The club later bought an additional 40% of his rights for 7 million euros, while Famalicao held onto a 10% share.

Across his time in Lisbon, Goncalves featured in 239 matches in all competitions, scoring 97 goals and setting up 56 more to become one of the team's biggest stars in recent years.

A previous agreement eases the departure

The player renewed his contract with Sporting until the summer of 2030 last October. Even so, the newspaper explained that both parties struck a verbal agreement at the time allowing him to leave should a suitable offer arrive, without triggering the 80 million euros release clause.

A Bola signed off by confirming that the deal has reached its final stages and should be announced within the coming days. Al-Ittihad will land one of the Portuguese league's brightest stars after seeing off strong competition from Al-Diriyah.