Saudi Arabia tempts him with millions! Flick tells Barcelona star straight: there is no place for you here

Marc Casado faces a stark choice. The Spanish midfielder can stay at Barcelona in a secondary role or leave in search of regular football, with the Catalan club refusing to sell him on the cheap and unwilling to pressure him into an exit despite the clear limits on his chances of starting.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Barcelona made it clear to the 22-year-old that they will not force him out because he remains tied to a valid contract. They were equally candid about what awaits him: an entirely secondary role should he decide to stay, especially after German coach Hansi Flick stated that competition for the midfield spots is extremely fierce and that Casado would struggle to secure enough minutes this season.

His role shrank badly last season. Casado played nearly 1,000 minutes less than in his first campaign under Flick, despite featuring in almost the same number of matches, namely 34.

Flick tells Casado the bitter truth

The German coach spelled out the situation with complete frankness, making clear that ahead of Casado in the pecking order sit Pedri, Gavi, Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia, a versatile player ideally suited to Flick's tactical philosophy.

Stay, and Casado knows exactly what it means. He would have to make an exceptional effort to climb back from the bottom and prove himself amid fierce competition from established stars, but the final decision rests in his hands alone.

No sale for a paltry price

Barcelona understand that Casado needs regular football to develop his talent and that, given his technical quality, he is capable of finding a good club that will give him the opportunity he deserves.

Selling him cheap is not on the table. The Catalan club regards him as a valuable asset and a promising player: young, at the start of his career, a full Spain international who always delivers a distinguished performance whenever he plays.

Before 30 June, the club received several offers for Casado and came close to accepting one worth just 10 million euros. In the end they decided to wait for a better and more lucrative deal rather than rush a sale at a price that does not reflect his true value.

Tempting Saudi offers

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League have come forward with tempting financial offers, but the young Spaniard is deeply reluctant to move to a league considered a step down from Europe's elite, even as opinions differ among those close to him over the wisdom of such a switch.

Some in Casado's circle see the Saudi offer as an exceptional financial opportunity that may never come again. Others fear that moving to the Saudi league this early in his career could damage his technical development and his chances of representing Spain in the future.

For now, Casado's fate remains undecided. The player himself will take the final decision over the coming days or weeks, amid mounting pressure to settle the matter before the summer window shuts, especially as Barcelona need to know his answer to plan better for the rest of the season.